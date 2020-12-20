Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.16 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $417.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,306,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,042 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 457,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 75,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.