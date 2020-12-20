Axie Infinity Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.92 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002906 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $37.46 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00357227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,937,510 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

