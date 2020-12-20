aXpire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,955.00 (AXPR)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, aXpire has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. aXpire has a market capitalization of $572,798.56 and approximately $22,955.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aXpire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

aXpire Token Profile

aXpire (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 346,274,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,274,001 tokens. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . aXpire’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire . aXpire’s official website is www.axpire.com/consumer

Buying and Selling aXpire

