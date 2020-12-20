Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,441,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

