Beer Money Market Capitalization Tops $332,938.90 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $332,938.90 and approximately $17,974.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00369176 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

