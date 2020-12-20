Bella Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.66 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004565 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00367356 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003881 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026145 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

