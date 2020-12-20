Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $581,049.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $581,049.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00145431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00775777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00170445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.