Benjamin E. Huston Sells 9,700 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $2,617,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $266.24 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $277.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit