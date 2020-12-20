Benjamin E. Huston Sells 9,700 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $2,617,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $266.24 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $277.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.