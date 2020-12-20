BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.50. BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,206,985 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

