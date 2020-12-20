BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $21,772,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $22,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 352,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.