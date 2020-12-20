BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.