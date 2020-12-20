BidaskClub Upgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to “Strong-Buy”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CIB opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 36.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

