Bitcoin Atom Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.