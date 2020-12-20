Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Capitalization of $347.56 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $347.56 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $18.71 or 0.00078197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,931.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.64 or 0.01494447 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00275021 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

