Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $91,986.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005480 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,456,058 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,053 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

