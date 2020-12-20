Bitrue Coin (BTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.75 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00366085 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

