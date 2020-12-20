Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) dropped 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 1,507,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 423,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

BQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.22% of Boqii as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

