BoringDAO (BOR) Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for about $286.15 or 0.01205464 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and $1.14 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00146775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00783273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00171890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00076575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118384 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.