Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Boston Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,628 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

