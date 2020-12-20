Bounce Token Trading Down 0.5% This Week (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for about $429.01 or 0.01806624 BTC on exchanges. Bounce Token has a market cap of $11.36 million and $6.31 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00148286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.00800278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00173792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00370851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00118685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00074768 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

