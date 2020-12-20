Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $968.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,378 shares of company stock valued at $28,961,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.88. 1,263,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $154.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

