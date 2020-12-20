Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $755.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report sales of $755.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.45 million and the highest is $770.56 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $691.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.70.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.97. 717,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

