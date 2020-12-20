Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $37.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.70 million and the highest is $38.80 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $152.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.03 million to $153.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.94 million, with estimates ranging from $141.71 million to $159.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,882. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $527.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 170.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

