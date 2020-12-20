Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.00 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $767.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.40 million to $769.60 million. Cimpress reported sales of $820.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.63 million.

CMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $90.84. 200,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,814. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

