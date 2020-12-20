Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $431.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.88 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $419.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.63. 1,168,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

