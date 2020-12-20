Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.97 Million

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $485.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.43 million. Kirby posted sales of $655.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

KEX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 184.5% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 33.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851,314 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kirby by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,823 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Kirby by 12.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after acquiring an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kirby by 586.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

