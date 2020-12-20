Brokerages Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) PT at $30.00

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

GABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.77. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,871. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

