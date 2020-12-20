Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $39.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.31.

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.33 to $35.33 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BEP opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $76,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

