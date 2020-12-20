C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $92.60. 2,250,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after buying an additional 217,580 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

