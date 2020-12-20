California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 466.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of KIM opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.