California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Management worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,216,108 shares of company stock worth $53,234,947. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

