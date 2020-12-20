California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after buying an additional 4,055,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 1.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after buying an additional 96,842 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NVST opened at $32.69 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

