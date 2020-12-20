Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

