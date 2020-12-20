Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,830 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

