CashBet Coin (CBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $10.39 and $18.94. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00359320 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00026637 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

