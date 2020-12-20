Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00006674 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $195.56 million and $2.02 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

