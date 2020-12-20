Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $17.92 million and approximately $461,685.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00360532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003835 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 17,957,044 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

