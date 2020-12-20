ChartEx Trading Up 81.7% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ChartEx has a market cap of $339,464.42 and approximately $67,419.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00145742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00778666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00174890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00369935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00117997 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

