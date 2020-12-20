Christopher M. Lal Sells 3,485 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $416,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 27th, Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00.
  • On Thursday, October 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $184,803.92.
  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74.

AYX opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit