Christopher M. Lal Sells 3,485 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $416,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $184,803.92.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74.

AYX opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.