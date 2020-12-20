Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $778.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce sales of $778.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.30 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.
In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,083. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.
