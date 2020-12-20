Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $778.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce sales of $778.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.30 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,083. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

