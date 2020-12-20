Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $2,208.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00145217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00777128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00170094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00074650 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,137,789 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

