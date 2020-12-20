CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $674,958.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $674,958.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00373999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017517 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025905 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

