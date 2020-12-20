Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $679.24 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $679.24 million and approximately $109.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $154.77 or 0.00642987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 800.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000284 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,388,793 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.