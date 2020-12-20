Contrasting Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $33.39 million 1.85 $7.84 million N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group $2.24 billion 2.03 $15.70 million $14.22 7.05

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Affiliated Managers Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hennessy Advisors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 23.48% 10.15% 8.07% Affiliated Managers Group 5.37% 19.15% 8.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hennessy Advisors and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Affiliated Managers Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus price target of $78.42, suggesting a potential downside of 21.74%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.