Contrasting Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hutchison China MediTech and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutchison China MediTech N/A N/A N/A Novo Nordisk A/S 32.65% 71.46% 31.34%

30.2% of Hutchison China MediTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hutchison China MediTech and Novo Nordisk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hutchison China MediTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88

Hutchison China MediTech presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.70%. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Hutchison China MediTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hutchison China MediTech is more favorable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Hutchison China MediTech has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hutchison China MediTech and Novo Nordisk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hutchison China MediTech $204.89 million 18.51 -$106.02 million ($0.80) -35.54 Novo Nordisk A/S $18.30 billion 9.50 $5.84 billion $2.46 30.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hutchison China MediTech. Hutchison China MediTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Hutchison China MediTech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical stage drugs include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, papillary renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and prostate cancer; and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal cancer and solid tumors. The company is also developing Surufatinib, an inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and solid tumors; HMPL-523, an inhibitor for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and HMPL-689 for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In addition, it engages in the development of HMPL-453, an inhibitor for the potential treatment of solid tumors; HMPL-306, a molecule dual-inhibitor of isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2 for the treatment of hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; and clinical-stage EGFR inhibitors, such as Epitinib and theliatinib. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a clinical collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining surufatinib and fruquintinib with BeiGenes anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab for the treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a strategic alliance with Evotec AG to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities, as well as has a research collaboration with Kallyope Inc. It also has collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop stem cell-derived treatment for Parkinson's diseases; Staten Biotechnology B.V. to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of dyslipidaemia; Medtronic plc to develop integrated digital solutions for people with diabetes; and bluebird bio, Inc. to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

