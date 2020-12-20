Cortex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.44 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $22.84 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00369557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026009 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

