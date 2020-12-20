CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Reaches $2.56 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $66,169.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00357227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00026476 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

