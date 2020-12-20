Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.12). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $10.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.25 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.47.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,636 shares of company stock valued at $35,956,558. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

