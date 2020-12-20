CPChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $74,393.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $74,393.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00464215 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.01728655 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

