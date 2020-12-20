Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.11

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $288,937.20 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded up 188.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.