Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

